Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders announced that Ministry of Defence vide their letter dated 15 May 2025 has appointed Kedar Nath Gupta as Part-time Non-Official (Independent) Director on the Board of the Company.

Meanwhile, the DIN application of Kedar Nath Gupta is under process, the appointment will be effective from the date of allotment of DIN to him

