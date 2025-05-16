IRCON International spurts on bagging Rs 52-cr railway order

IRCON International surged 7.32% to Rs 190.50 after the company announced that it has received a work order worth Rs 51.61 crore from North Western Railway

The contract involves the provision of a remote diagnostic & predictive maintenance system across various sections, including the RE-MD section of Jaipur Division, MD-PNU section of Ajmer Division, REBTI section of Bikaner Division and MTD-LUNI section of Jodhpur Division.

The total value of the order is Rs 51,61,72,418.81 and the project is scheduled to be completed within 24 months from the date of issuance of the Letter of Acceptance (LOA).

The company also clarified that the contract does not involve any related party transactions. Additionally, the company confirmed that neither the promoter, promoter group, nor any group companies have any interest in the awarding entity.

The official announcement was made on 15 May 2025.

IRCON International is a Navratna, public-sector enterprise and a leading turnkey construction company in the public sector. Its core competence lies in railways and highways. IRCON has widespread operations in several states in India and other countries (Malaysia, Nepal, Bangladesh, South Africa, Algeria, Myanmar, and Sri Lanka).

IRCON International's consolidated net profit dropped 64.81% to Rs 86.10 crore, while revenue from operations declined 10.81% to Rs 2,612.86 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

