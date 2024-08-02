Paradeep Phosphates reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.38 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 22.16% to Rs 2377.43 crore

Net profit of Paradeep Phosphates reported to Rs 5.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 119.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 22.16% to Rs 2377.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3054.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2377.433054.336.15-1.2874.44-112.2713.21-159.295.38-119.94

