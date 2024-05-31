Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Competent Automobiles Company standalone net profit rises 5.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Competent Automobiles Company standalone net profit rises 5.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Sales rise 9.57% to Rs 498.79 crore

Net profit of Competent Automobiles Company rose 5.49% to Rs 9.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.57% to Rs 498.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 455.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.17% to Rs 27.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.28% to Rs 2117.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1731.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales498.79455.23 10 2117.281731.53 22 OPM %4.963.71 -3.733.64 - PBDT21.0715.99 32 63.0753.83 17 PBT14.8712.77 16 39.0534.49 13 NP9.619.11 5 27.5624.79 11

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

