Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Samrat Pharmachem reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.40 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Samrat Pharmachem reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.40 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 19.51% to Rs 82.68 crore

Net profit of Samrat Pharmachem reported to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.51% to Rs 82.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 69.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 87.01% to Rs 2.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.36% to Rs 281.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 310.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales82.6869.18 20 281.58310.65 -9 OPM %1.66-0.71 -0.887.70 - PBDT1.56-0.63 LP 3.1723.17 -86 PBT1.40-0.79 LP 2.5222.53 -89 NP1.40-0.74 LP 2.1616.63 -87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Samrat Pharmachem standalone net profit declines 83.81% in the December 2023 quarter

Biogen Pharmachem Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.74 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Samrat Forgings standalone net profit declines 91.13% in the December 2023 quarter

Samrat Forgings standalone net profit declines 40.19% in the March 2024 quarter

Broader mkt outperforms, pharma shares edge higher

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Parijat Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Gratex Industries standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Winsome Breweries standalone net profit declines 6.06% in the March 2024 quarter

One Global Service Provider standalone net profit rises 802.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story