Parag Milk Foods consolidated net profit rises 5.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Parag Milk Foods rose 5.59% to Rs 36.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 34.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 10.47% to Rs 884.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 800.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.884.72800.848.308.0753.7448.1937.6632.7636.0734.16

