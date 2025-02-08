Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Parag Milk Foods consolidated net profit rises 5.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 12:52 PM IST
Sales rise 10.47% to Rs 884.72 crore

Net profit of Parag Milk Foods rose 5.59% to Rs 36.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 34.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 10.47% to Rs 884.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 800.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales884.72800.84 10 OPM %8.308.07 -PBDT53.7448.19 12 PBT37.6632.76 15 NP36.0734.16 6

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

