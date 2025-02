Vastu Housing Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 7.64% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.61% to Rs 276.11 crore

Net profit of Vastu Housing Finance Corporation rose 7.64% to Rs 75.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 70.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 21.61% to Rs 276.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 227.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

