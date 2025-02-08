SMIFS Capital Markets consolidated net profit declines 83.97% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 96.52% to Rs 7.38 crore

Net profit of SMIFS Capital Markets declined 83.97% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 96.52% to Rs 7.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 212.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.7.38212.03-4.47-0.400.512.200.352.130.251.56

