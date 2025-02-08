Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SMIFS Capital Markets consolidated net profit declines 83.97% in the December 2024 quarter

SMIFS Capital Markets consolidated net profit declines 83.97% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 12:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 96.52% to Rs 7.38 crore

Net profit of SMIFS Capital Markets declined 83.97% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 96.52% to Rs 7.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 212.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales7.38212.03 -97 OPM %-4.47-0.40 -PBDT0.512.20 -77 PBT0.352.13 -84 NP0.251.56 -84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vastu Housing Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 7.64% in the December 2024 quarter

Medico Remedies standalone net profit rises 80.69% in the December 2024 quarter

Jain Farms Palm Oil standalone net profit declines 78.79% in the December 2024 quarter

JSL Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.99 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Piramal Capital & Housing Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 112.30 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story