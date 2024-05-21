Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Parag Milk Foods Ltd Slips 9.28%

Parag Milk Foods Ltd Slips 9.28%

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Parag Milk Foods Ltd has lost 7.6% over last one month compared to 3.59% gain in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 1.05% rise in the SENSEX

Parag Milk Foods Ltd fell 9.28% today to trade at Rs 194.65. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index is down 0.57% to quote at 19795.3. The index is up 3.59 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd decreased 4.07% and Dodla Dairy Ltd lost 3.79% on the day. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index went up 12.16 % over last one year compared to the 19.19% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Parag Milk Foods Ltd has lost 7.6% over last one month compared to 3.59% gain in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 1.05% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 66994 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 64603 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 290 on 12 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 98.5 on 31 May 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

FMCG stocks slide

Hitachi Energy India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Gravita India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Parag Milk posts 56% YoY fall in Q4 PAT; EBITDA margin at 5.6%

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd Slides 3.57%, S&amp;P BSE FMCG Sector index Shed 1.03%

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth negative

US Stocks trade mixed on Monday

Vedanta Ltd Spurts 1.74%

Trident slides as Q4 PAT slumps 56% YoY; board OKs Rs 500-cr via NCDs

Biocon Biologics receives UDFDA approval for Yesafili

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 21 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story