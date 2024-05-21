Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vedanta Ltd Spurts 1.74%

Vedanta Ltd Spurts 1.74%

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Vedanta Ltd has added 20.91% over last one month compared to 8.53% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 1.05% rise in the SENSEX

Vedanta Ltd gained 1.74% today to trade at Rs 466.55. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 0.86% to quote at 32824.65. The index is up 8.53 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindalco Industries Ltd increased 1.67% and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd added 1.31% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 67.96 % over last one year compared to the 19.19% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Vedanta Ltd has added 20.91% over last one month compared to 8.53% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 1.05% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 88333 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.85 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 471.65 on 21 May 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 207.85 on 28 Sep 2023.

First Published: May 21 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

