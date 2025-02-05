Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

V-Mart Retail edge higher after PAT zooms 154% YoY to Rs 72 cr in Q3 FY25

Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
V-Mart Retail rallied 5.13% to Rs 3,667.50 after the company reported a net profit of Rs 72 crore in Q3 FY25, zoomed 154% as against Rs 28 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 15% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,027 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax was at Rs 69.74 crore in Q3 FY25, marking a growth of 89.09% as against Rs 36.88 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

For Q3 FY25, the companys revenue from the retail trade stood at Rs 1,016.19 crore (up 16.53% YoY), while revenue from the digital market stood at Rs 10.54 crore (down 38.03% YoY).

EBITDA soared 41.65% to Rs 171.40 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 121 crore reported in Q3 FY24. EBITDA margin declined to 16.7% in Q3 FY25 as against 16.6% recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

The same-store sales growth (SSSG) increased by 10% year-on-year for Q3 FY25.

The company said that it continues to prioritize its store expansion plan, opening 21 new stores in Q3 FY25, bringing the total number of stores across India to 488 by the end of the quarter.

V-Mart is an omni-retail store chain for the complete family, offering fashion apparel, footwear, home furnishings, general merchandise, and kirana.

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

