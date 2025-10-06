Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) empowers farmers to adopt eco-friendly organic farming for a sustainable and prosperous India

Over the last decade, PKVY has provided farmers with an organised platform to adopt eco-friendly practices, access organic certification and link with markets that reward sustainable production. It is currently an ecosystem of training, certification and market development, shaping Indias long-term vision for resilient agriculture.
Farmers are mobilised into groups of 20 hectares each to collectively adopt organic farming methods. This model not only ensures uniform standards but also reduces costs by encouraging resource-sharing. The objective of the PKVY is to advance a scalable model of eco-agriculture that integrates low-cost, chemical-free techniques with farmer-led collectives, enhancing food safety, income generation and environmental sustainability. Under Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY), farmers adopting organic farming practices are being assisted with ₹31,500 per hectare for a three-year period.
This holistic support ensures that farmers not only adopt organic practices but also receive help with certification, branding and market linkages for better income generation. The implementation of the Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) follows a structured, farmer-centric approach. All farmers and institutions are eligible to apply under the scheme, subject to a maximum landholding limit of two hectares.
Finally, over the last decade, PKVY has transitioned organic farming from a niche practice to a mainstream agricultural movement, contributing to sustainable agriculture, rural digitization, and inclusive market access aligned with Digital India and Atmanirbhar Bharat. The Jaivik Kheti Portal has been developed as a dedicated online platform to promote the direct sale of organic products from farmers to consumers.
As India steps into the next phase of its agricultural transformation, PKVY stands as a testament to how traditional practices, when combined with modern systems and digital tools, can pave the way for a greener, healthier, and more prosperous future.
