SpiceJet enhances connectivity to Ayodhya for upcoming festive and winter season

Launches daily non-stop flights to Ayodhya from Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad

SpiceJet announced the launch of special daily non]stop Diwali flights connecting the holy city of Ayodhya with Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad, starting 08 October 2025.

The new flights, commencing in a phased manner, will provide devotees and tourists seamless access to Ayodhya and the opportunity to visit the Shri Ram Temple during the auspicious festival of Diwali.

Flights from Mumbai are also under consideration to further enhance connectivity during the upcoming festive and winter season.

With these additions, SpiceJet continues to strengthen its domestic network and reaffirm its commitment to making festive travel convenient, affordable, and accessible for all.