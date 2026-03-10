Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jupiter Wagons Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd and Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 March 2026.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd and Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 March 2026.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd crashed 4.83% to Rs 684.4 at 09:57 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd tumbled 3.25% to Rs 278.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.89 lakh shares in the past one month. Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd lost 2.64% to Rs 479.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 40105 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38568 shares in the past one month. Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd slipped 2.42% to Rs 24.23. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 51651 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.95 lakh shares in the past one month.