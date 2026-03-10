ITC Ltd is quoting at Rs 305.45, down 0.18% on the day as on 09:54 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 24.8% in last one year as compared to a 7.26% rally in NIFTY and a 4.87% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

ITC Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 305.45, down 0.18% on the day as on 09:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 24131.4. The Sensex is at 77802.13, up 0.3%.ITC Ltd has eased around 4.02% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 49192.4, up 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 184.19 lakh shares in last one month.