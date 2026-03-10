Tejas Networks Ltd, Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd, KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd and Capri Global Capital Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 March 2026.

Redington Ltd surged 9.01% to Rs 254 at 09:57 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tejas Networks Ltd soared 7.35% to Rs 457.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33.35 lakh shares in the past one month. Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd spiked 6.48% to Rs 429.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3089 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23163 shares in the past one month. KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd exploded 6.34% to Rs 976.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 51774 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.03 lakh shares in the past one month.