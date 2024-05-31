Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Parijat Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Parijat Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 10.27% to Rs 26.83 crore

Net loss of Parijat Paper Mills reported to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.27% to Rs 26.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 39.16% to Rs 1.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.94% to Rs 103.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 130.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales26.8329.90 -10 103.54130.96 -21 OPM %-2.763.68 -3.223.24 - PBDT-0.900.68 PL 2.162.80 -23 PBT-1.120.50 PL 1.522.24 -32 NP-1.140.19 PL 1.011.66 -39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

GMR Airports Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 317.46 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Gravity (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.95 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Timex Group India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.49 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Prag Bosimi Synthetics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.64 crore in the December 2023 quarter

DCM Nouvelle reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.50 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Gratex Industries standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Winsome Breweries standalone net profit declines 6.06% in the March 2024 quarter

One Global Service Provider standalone net profit rises 802.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Omnitex Industries (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.84 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story