Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Winsome Breweries standalone net profit declines 6.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Winsome Breweries standalone net profit declines 6.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Winsome Breweries declined 6.06% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales00.62 -100 00.62 -100 OPM %0-35.48 -0-312.90 - PBDT0.601.04 -42 1.510.28 439 PBT0.740.48 54 0.69-1.00 LP NP0.620.66 -6 0.57-0.81 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Winsome Textile Industries standalone net profit rises 17.54% in the March 2024 quarter

Winsome Breweries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Winsome Textile Industries standalone net profit rises 61.14% in the December 2023 quarter

FMCG shares fall

FMCG shares fall

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

One Global Service Provider standalone net profit rises 802.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Omnitex Industries (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.84 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Indoworth Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

First Custodian Fund(I) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.75 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story