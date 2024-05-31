Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gratex Industries standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Gratex Industries standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 7.84% to Rs 0.94 crore

Net profit of Gratex Industries declined 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.84% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 52.63% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.34% to Rs 3.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.941.02 -8 3.994.26 -6 OPM %7.457.84 -6.528.69 - PBDT0.070.08 -13 0.250.36 -31 PBT0.040.05 -20 0.120.23 -48 NP0.030.06 -50 0.090.19 -53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Gratex Industries standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Ashiana Ispat reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.65 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Ashiana Housing consolidated net profit rises 207.18% in the December 2023 quarter

Ashiana Housing gains on recording multi-fold jump in Q3 PAT

Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Winsome Breweries standalone net profit declines 6.06% in the March 2024 quarter

One Global Service Provider standalone net profit rises 802.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Omnitex Industries (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.84 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Indoworth Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story