Gratex Industries standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.84% to Rs 0.94 crore

Net profit of Gratex Industries declined 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.84% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 52.63% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.34% to Rs 3.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

0.941.023.994.267.457.846.528.690.070.080.250.360.040.050.120.230.030.060.090.19

