Parliament passes Boilers Bill, 2024: aims to boost safety and ease of doing business

Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
The Parliament has passed the Boilers Bill, 2024, replacing the Boilers Act, 1923, to regulate boiler safety and ensure uniformity in registration and inspection. The bill, already approved by the Rajya Sabha last year, aims to enhance ease of doing business, benefiting boiler users, including MSMEs, by decriminalizing minor offences while retaining criminal penalties for major violations. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized the government's commitment to cooperative federalism, safety, and ease of business. The opposition raised concerns over third-party inspections and safety norms, while members from various parties discussed penalties, pollution control, and worker safety. The bill also incorporates the definition of the state government and aims to reduce boiler explosion incidents through stricter maintenance and monitoring provisions.

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 8:22 AM IST

