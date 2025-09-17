Parshva Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

TRF Ltd, Superhouse Ltd, Brand Concepts Ltd and IRM Energy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 September 2025.

Parshva Enterprises Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 261.9 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1499 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 223 shares in the past one month.

TRF Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 391.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 39057 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1785 shares in the past one month.

Superhouse Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 188.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 29881 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 918 shares in the past one month. Brand Concepts Ltd added 19.99% to Rs 331.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 70127 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2154 shares in the past one month. IRM Energy Ltd jumped 18.26% to Rs 325.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3582 shares in the past one month.