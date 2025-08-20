Ushakiran Finance standalone net profit declines 12.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.88% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net profit of Ushakiran Finance declined 12.50% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.88% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.180.1755.5652.940.100.090.090.080.070.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News