Pasupati Acrylon Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Centum Electronics Ltd, Covance Softsol Ltd, OCCL Ltd and Nagreeka Exports Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 March 2025.

Centum Electronics Ltd, Covance Softsol Ltd, OCCL Ltd and Nagreeka Exports Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 March 2025.

Pasupati Acrylon Ltd spiked 13.49% to Rs 48.47 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 17222 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13313 shares in the past one month.

Centum Electronics Ltd surged 11.05% to Rs 1333.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9269 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2550 shares in the past one month.

Covance Softsol Ltd soared 10.00% to Rs 3.63. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 164 shares in the past one month.

OCCL Ltd rose 10.00% to Rs 75.48. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6838 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9403 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Nagreeka Exports Ltd spurt 9.10% to Rs 30.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4666 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News