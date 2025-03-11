Hindustan Zinc signs power delivery agreement with Serentica Renewables

Hindustan Zinc announced the signing of a power delivery agreement (PDA) with Serentica Renewables, a leading renewable energy company in India. The latest power delivery agreement augments Hindustan Zinc's round-the-clock renewable energy up to 530 MW from previously signed PDA of 450 MW, increasing the overall renewable energy contribution to over 70% of its total power requirement. This is a first-of-its kind round-the-clock renewables PDA that guarantees a minimum of 315 MW uninterrupted power supply through every 15-minute time block. The resulting project will build new solar, wind and energy storage on multiple sites across the country and integrate several existing renewables projects.

Developed under a captive structure, the project will be strategically spread across high resource locations in India and is set to be fully operational by 2027. This innovative hybrid solution eliminates Hindustan Zinc's reliance on other conventional power sources by delivering seamless, reliable energy through advanced storage systems and market mechanisms.

This landmark agreement marks a fundamental shift in industrial power procurement, moving beyond traditional round-the-clock (RTC) models to an advanced, Time Block-Based firm Renewable Energy solution. Unlike conventional renewable energy agreements, this PDA ensures a precisely scheduled and dispatchable power supply using a combination of solar, wind, and cutting-edge energy storage technologies. Serentica is redefining industrial energy reliability by solving the intermittency challenge that has historically limited the adoption of renewable power. Through advanced forecasting, grid management, and energy storage innovations, Serentica is enabling industries to transition towards clean energy without compromising on stability or operational efficiency. Serentica is playing a critical role in advancing India's net-zero ambitions, leveraging technology-driven solutions to provide firm, reliable, and cost-effective renewable power to energy-intensive industries.

