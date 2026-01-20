Patanjali Foods Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Patanjali Foods Ltd is quoting at Rs 503.7, down 3.37% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 17.59% in last one year as compared to a 10.4% rally in NIFTY and a 6.05% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Patanjali Foods Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 503.7, down 3.37% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 25418.8. The Sensex is at 82812.65, down 0.52%.Patanjali Foods Ltd has eased around 8.44% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Patanjali Foods Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 52489.95, down 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.21 lakh shares in last one month.