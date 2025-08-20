Patanjali Foods Ltd soars 1.03%

Patanjali Foods Ltd is quoting at Rs 1808.2, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.9% in last one year as compared to a 1.14% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.22% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Patanjali Foods Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1808.2, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 25052.35. The Sensex is at 81871.37, up 0.28%. Patanjali Foods Ltd has dropped around 6.89% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Patanjali Foods Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55886.65, up 1.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.66 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1812.8, up 0.91% on the day. Patanjali Foods Ltd is down 4.9% in last one year as compared to a 1.14% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.22% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.