Hindustan Unilever Ltd up for third consecutive session

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Hindustan Unilever Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55886.65, up 1.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.81 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2674.2, up 2.6% on the day. Hindustan Unilever Ltd is down 4.24% in last one year as compared to a 1.14% jump in NIFTY and a 10.22% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.