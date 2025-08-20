Godrej Consumer Products Ltd spurts 2.48%, up for third straight session

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 1248.9, up 2.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.23% in last one year as compared to a 1.14% gain in NIFTY and a 10.22% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55886.65, up 1.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.72 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1251.7, up 2.34% on the day. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is down 10.23% in last one year as compared to a 1.14% gain in NIFTY and a 10.22% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.