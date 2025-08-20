Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Consumer Products Ltd spurts 2.48%, up for third straight session

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd spurts 2.48%, up for third straight session

Image
Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 1:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 1248.9, up 2.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.23% in last one year as compared to a 1.14% gain in NIFTY and a 10.22% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1248.9, up 2.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 25052.35. The Sensex is at 81871.37, up 0.28%. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has added around 0.82% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55886.65, up 1.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.72 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1251.7, up 2.34% on the day. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is down 10.23% in last one year as compared to a 1.14% gain in NIFTY and a 10.22% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 92.84 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hindustan Unilever Ltd up for third consecutive session

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd up for third consecutive session

ABB India Ltd soars 1.18%

SJVN Ltd soars 3.65%, up for third straight session

MRF Ltd gains for third consecutive session

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story