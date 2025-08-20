Dabur India Ltd soars 1.74%, up for third straight session

Dabur India Ltd is quoting at Rs 531.15, up 1.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 16.27% in last one year as compared to a 1.14% gain in NIFTY and a 10.22% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

Dabur India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 531.15, up 1.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 25052.35. The Sensex is at 81871.37, up 0.28%. Dabur India Ltd has added around 3.23% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Dabur India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55886.65, up 1.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 93.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.43 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 533.55, up 1.9% on the day. Dabur India Ltd is down 16.27% in last one year as compared to a 1.14% gain in NIFTY and a 10.22% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.