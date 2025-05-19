Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thomas Cook expands its services in Bengaluru

Thomas Cook expands its services in Bengaluru

Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Introduces forex services at its outlet in Sahakara Nagar

Thomas Cook (India) has expanded its network in Bengaluru with the introduction of foreign exchange services at its outlet in Sahakara Nagar. This strategic move aligns with the Company's focus of enhancing its footprint across high growth source markets. With this addition, Thomas Cook India's Forex network spans 9 outlets in Bengaluru and 12 locations across Karnataka.

As part of the launch promotion, customers can avail of special offers including zero charges on overseas remittances, a free international SIM card, and a ₹500 Uber voucher with Thomas Cook Forex prepaid card purchases.

First Published: May 19 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

