Patel Engg climbs after Q3 PAT jumps 14% YoY to Rs 80 cr

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Patel Engineering jumped 4.51% to Rs 46.34 after the company's consolidated net profit rallied 14.49% to Rs 80.42 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 70.24 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 1,205.5 crore in Q3 FY25, marking a growth of 13.61% compared to Rs 1,061 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax rose 9% to Rs 89.47 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 82.08 crore posted in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Operating EBITDA jumped 29.48% YoY to Rs 184 crore in Q2 December 2024. Operating EBITDA margin stood at 15.26% in Q3 FY25, higher than 13.39% in Q3 FY24. The quarter saw significant project progress across key sectors such as hydropower, irrigation, and tunneling, affirming Patel Engineering's commitment to supporting Indias critical infrastructure needs.

The companys order book as on 31 December 2024 stood at 16,396 crore. As of 31 December 2024, the consolidated gross debt stood at Rs 1,422.4 crore compared to Rs 1885.5 crore as on 31 December 2024.

Kavita Shirvaikar, MD, said, It gives me great pleasure to announce our Q3FY25 results, which continue to demonstrate our unwavering momentum and operational excellence, with a 13.62% increase in revenue along with significant profitability gains. These achievements highlight our relentless dedication to creating exceptional value for our stakeholders and our strategic focus on optimizing our project pipeline.

We are excited about the future as we continue to execute projects with precision, playing a pivotal role in India's infrastructure development. Looking ahead, we are enthusiastic about enhancing our operational capabilities, expanding our project portfolio, and driving innovation within our industry. The robust foundation we've built over the years fills us with confidence and optimism as we embark on the next phase of growth, consistently delivering outstanding value to our stakeholders.

Rahul Agrawal, CFO, said, We are delighted to announce a stellar performance in Q3 FY25, marked by substantial gains across the board in revenue, EBITDA, and net profit. This quarter's success serves as a testament to our strategic financial management and our commitment to maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Our financial health allows us to confidently invest in future promising projects. As we move forward, we are excited about optimizing our capital allocation, adhering to rigorous financial discipline, and ensuring our investments drive long-term value for our shareholders. With a solid financial foundation, we are poised for continued expansion and sustainable growth, paving the way for a prosperous future.

Patel Engineering is a construction company specializing in the hydropower and irrigation segments. It is engaged in the construction of dams, bridges, tunnels, roads, piling works, industrial structures, and other kinds of heavy civil engineering works.

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

