Niraj Cement Structurals consolidated net profit rises 13.39% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.66% to Rs 167.03 croreNet profit of Niraj Cement Structurals rose 13.39% to Rs 8.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.66% to Rs 167.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 133.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 46.69% to Rs 15.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.85% to Rs 507.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 470.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
