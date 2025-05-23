Niraj Cement Structurals consolidated net profit rises 13.39% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.66% to Rs 167.03 crore

Net profit of Niraj Cement Structurals rose 13.39% to Rs 8.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.66% to Rs 167.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 133.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 46.69% to Rs 15.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.85% to Rs 507.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 470.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

167.03133.99507.14470.224.936.203.223.4910.4710.0222.5723.889.869.7720.3522.228.477.4715.0810.28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News