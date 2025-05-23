Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GMR Airports reports consolidated net loss of Rs 237.59 crore in the March 2025 quarter

GMR Airports reports consolidated net loss of Rs 237.59 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Sales rise 17.02% to Rs 2863.34 crore

Net Loss of GMR Airports reported to Rs 237.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 120.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.02% to Rs 2863.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2446.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 392.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 559.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.96% to Rs 10414.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8754.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2863.342446.78 17 10414.248754.56 19 OPM %35.2533.38 -36.1633.88 - PBDT205.40155.67 32 667.73714.58 -7 PBT-285.90-249.14 -15 -1242.70-751.34 -65 NP-237.59-120.97 -96 -392.85-559.27 30

First Published: May 23 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

