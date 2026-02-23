Associate Sponsors

Patel Engineering bags Renukaji Dam Project worth Rs 910 cr

Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
Patel Engineering has been declared lowest bidder by Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation (HPPCL) for construction of Renukaji Dam Project (PKG 1) valued at Rs. 910.08 crore.

The project entails construction of three diversion tunnels, each with a diameter of 9.5 meters and lengths of 1379 meters, 1468 meters, and 1590 meters respectively.

It also includes the development of three inlet and outlet portals for the diversion tunnels, along with the construction of access roads spanning 6 kilometres.

In addition, the project involves the installation of hydro-mechanical gates for the diversion tunnels and the execution of instrumentation works to ensure operational efficiency and safety.

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

