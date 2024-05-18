Patel Engineering consolidated net profit rises 53.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.46% to Rs 1343.18 croreNet profit of Patel Engineering rose 53.05% to Rs 125.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 81.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.46% to Rs 1343.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1205.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 61.36% to Rs 269.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 167.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.78% to Rs 4544.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3891.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
