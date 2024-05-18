Patel Engineering consolidated net profit rises 53.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.46% to Rs 1343.18 crore

Net profit of Patel Engineering rose 53.05% to Rs 125.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 81.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.46% to Rs 1343.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1205.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 61.36% to Rs 269.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 167.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.78% to Rs 4544.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3891.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

1343.181205.064544.113891.1517.6914.0215.1914.43175.6790.50417.10264.28146.6469.79319.49183.38125.2981.86269.79167.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News