Patel Engineering consolidated net profit rises 53.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Patel Engineering consolidated net profit rises 53.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales rise 11.46% to Rs 1343.18 crore

Net profit of Patel Engineering rose 53.05% to Rs 125.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 81.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.46% to Rs 1343.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1205.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 61.36% to Rs 269.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 167.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.78% to Rs 4544.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3891.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1343.181205.06 11 4544.113891.15 17 OPM %17.6914.02 -15.1914.43 - PBDT175.6790.50 94 417.10264.28 58 PBT146.6469.79 110 319.49183.38 74 NP125.2981.86 53 269.79167.20 61

First Published: May 18 2024 | 2:49 PM IST

