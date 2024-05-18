Vindhya Telelinks Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Semac Consultants Ltd, N K Industries Ltd, International Conveyors Ltd and MRO-TEK Realty Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 May 2024.

Vindhya Telelinks Ltd tumbled 5.00% to Rs 2385.85 at 18-May-2024 EOD IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 7108 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1829 shares in the past one month.

Semac Consultants Ltd lost 5.00% to Rs 1228.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 63 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 312 shares in the past one month.

N K Industries Ltd crashed 4.99% to Rs 57.83. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 141 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 209 shares in the past one month.

International Conveyors Ltd dropped 4.99% to Rs 84.87. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 34589 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65785 shares in the past one month.

MRO-TEK Realty Ltd shed 4.99% to Rs 96.11. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7470 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24633 shares in the past one month.

