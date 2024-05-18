Sayaji Hotels (Indore) standalone net profit rises 24.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.35% to Rs 27.27 crore

Net profit of Sayaji Hotels (Indore) rose 24.04% to Rs 4.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.35% to Rs 27.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.96% to Rs 7.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.15% to Rs 96.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 99.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

