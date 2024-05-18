Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sayaji Hotels (Indore) standalone net profit rises 24.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Sayaji Hotels (Indore) standalone net profit rises 24.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales decline 6.35% to Rs 27.27 crore

Net profit of Sayaji Hotels (Indore) rose 24.04% to Rs 4.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.35% to Rs 27.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.96% to Rs 7.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.15% to Rs 96.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 99.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales27.2729.12 -6 96.1099.23 -3 OPM %31.5726.03 -20.2823.22 - PBDT7.266.95 4 15.7820.46 -23 PBT5.235.26 -1 9.3314.00 -33 NP4.853.91 24 7.1810.40 -31

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 18 2024 | 2:49 PM IST

