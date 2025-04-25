Poonawalla Fincorp consolidated net profit declines 81.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.46% to Rs 1166.27 crore

Net profit of Poonawalla Fincorp declined 81.21% to Rs 62.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 331.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.46% to Rs 1166.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 915.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 98.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1682.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 34.76% to Rs 4189.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3109.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1166.27915.004189.763109.0147.2573.6333.6973.6299.74399.40-70.301376.9680.22385.47-135.401317.6562.33331.70-98.341682.75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News