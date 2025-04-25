Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Poonawalla Fincorp consolidated net profit declines 81.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Poonawalla Fincorp consolidated net profit declines 81.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 6:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 27.46% to Rs 1166.27 crore

Net profit of Poonawalla Fincorp declined 81.21% to Rs 62.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 331.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.46% to Rs 1166.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 915.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 98.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1682.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 34.76% to Rs 4189.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3109.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1166.27915.00 27 4189.763109.01 35 OPM %47.2573.63 -33.6973.62 - PBDT99.74399.40 -75 -70.301376.96 PL PBT80.22385.47 -79 -135.401317.65 PL NP62.33331.70 -81 -98.341682.75 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kesoram Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5765.62 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Motilal Oswal Wealth standalone net profit declines 4.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Tata Technologies consolidated net profit rises 20.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India consolidated net profit declines 11.27% in the March 2025 quarter

New Delhi Television reports consolidated net loss of Rs 60.88 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story