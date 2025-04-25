Kesoram Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5765.62 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 93.73% to Rs 67.28 crore

Net profit of Kesoram Industries reported to Rs 5765.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 244.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 93.73% to Rs 67.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1073.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 5565.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 381.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.02% to Rs 258.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 246.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

67.281073.56258.76246.40-38.097.11-19.97-21.08-15.03-27.17-58.93-50.69-29.03-67.18-91.05-75.525765.62-244.425565.16-381.38

