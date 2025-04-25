NTPC Green Energy signs MoU with Honeywell UOP India

For collaboration on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) and Honeywell UOP India (UOP) was exchanged between Sh. D M R Panda, Executive Director (Hydrogen), NTPC and Mr. Ranjit Kulkarni, VP & GM (ESS), Honeywell UOP on 25 April 2025.

The collaboration aims to explore the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) by conducting feasibility study that leverages Honeywell's proprietary eFining technology and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions captured from NTPC's power plants and green hydrogen.

This MoU aims to collaborate on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production, which is a significant component of NTPC Green's ambitious Green Hydrogen Hub in Pudimadaka, Andhra Pradesh. The collaboration combines Honeywell UOP's expertise in Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production with NTPC's endeavours in developing green hydrogen projects. SAF production is a key component of this ambitious Green Hydrogen Hub, which spans approximately 1,200 acres and is designed to serve as an integrated hub for green chemicals and sustainable manufacturing.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News