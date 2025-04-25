Brainbees Solutions announces change in senior management personnel

Anuj Jain, Chief Business Officer of FirstCry's Pre-School segment and Sr. Vice President Marketing of the Company, has taken charge as the CEO of Globalbees Brands and the Senior Management Personnel of the Company with effect from April 25, 2025. Anuj has been an integral part of the management of the Company since July 2012 and has 23+ years of indutsry experience including companies like ITC and L'Orl. He completed his PGDM in Marketing, Finance and Strategy from IIM Lucknow and graduated from Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra.
