Brainbees Solutions announces change in senior management personnel

Brainbees Solutions announced that Nitin Agarwal, Senior Management Personnel of Brainbees Solutions, and the Chief Executive Officer & the Director of Globalbees Brands, a subsidiary of the Company, has tendered his resignation, vide the letter dated 24 April 2025, from the services of Globalbees Brands, due to personal reasons. Nitin Agarwal ceased to be the Director of Globalbees Brands and Senior Management Personnel of the Company w.e.f. close of business hours on 24 April 2025. He will be available to assist with all transition actions until close of business hours on 23 May 2025.

Anuj Jain, Chief Business Officer of FirstCry's Pre-School segment and Sr. Vice President Marketing of the Company, has taken charge as the CEO of Globalbees Brands and the Senior Management Personnel of the Company with effect from April 25, 2025. Anuj has been an integral part of the management of the Company since July 2012 and has 23+ years of indutsry experience including companies like ITC and L'Orl. He completed his PGDM in Marketing, Finance and Strategy from IIM Lucknow and graduated from Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra.

