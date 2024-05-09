Patel Integrated Logistics standalone net profit rises 21.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.91% to Rs 85.73 crore

Net profit of Patel Integrated Logistics rose 21.90% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.91% to Rs 85.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 64.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.06% to Rs 5.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.42% to Rs 290.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 277.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

85.7364.02290.07277.783.242.443.143.722.501.808.487.571.801.105.684.651.671.375.544.90

