Patel Integrated Logistics standalone net profit rises 21.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 33.91% to Rs 85.73 crore

Net profit of Patel Integrated Logistics rose 21.90% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.91% to Rs 85.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 64.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.06% to Rs 5.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.42% to Rs 290.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 277.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales85.7364.02 34 290.07277.78 4 OPM %3.242.44 -3.143.72 - PBDT2.501.80 39 8.487.57 12 PBT1.801.10 64 5.684.65 22 NP1.671.37 22 5.544.90 13

First Published: May 09 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

