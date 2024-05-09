Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Datiware Maritime Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Datiware Maritime Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 200.00% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net Loss of Datiware Maritime Infra reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 200.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 28.72% to Rs 0.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.150.05 200 0.670.94 -29 OPM %-100.00-200.00 --83.58-41.49 - PBDT-0.18-0.21 14 -0.91-0.82 -11 PBT-0.23-0.26 12 -1.12-1.03 -9 NP-0.23-0.26 12 -1.12-1.03 -9

First Published: May 09 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

