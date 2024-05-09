Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tirth Plastic reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Tirth Plastic reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Tirth Plastic reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Novoloop along with Aether commissions its pilot plant in India

Seven Hill Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Pet Plastics reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Vaarad Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Ace Engitech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Stock Alert: L&amp;T, Hero MotoCorp, RIL, HDFC Life

Indices poised for a slide at opening bell

Neucleus Software appoints Surya Prakash Kanodia as CFO

Datiware Maritime Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sula Vineyards consolidated net profit declines 4.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 09 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story