Escorts Kubota consolidated net profit rises 1.10% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.92% to Rs 2309.95 crore

Net profit of Escorts Kubota rose 1.10% to Rs 293.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 289.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.92% to Rs 2309.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2355.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2309.952355.1714.0814.06434.72426.64391.28386.34293.10289.90

