Vishnu Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 5.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Vishnu Chemicals rose 5.74% to Rs 32.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.52% to Rs 345.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 337.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.345.95337.4416.1116.4851.9249.2341.8440.0932.2230.47

