AMJ Land Holdings consolidated net profit declines 11.93% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 44.45% to Rs 14.27 crore

Net profit of AMJ Land Holdings declined 11.93% to Rs 3.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 44.45% to Rs 14.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.14.2725.6927.8920.905.916.615.446.143.473.94

