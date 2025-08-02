Sunshield Chemicals standalone net profit rises 70.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 46.07% to Rs 113.88 crore

Net profit of Sunshield Chemicals rose 70.07% to Rs 6.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 46.07% to Rs 113.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 77.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.113.8877.9611.089.8811.815.969.163.796.824.01

