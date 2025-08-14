Paul Merchants consolidated net profit rises 2058.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 51.44% to Rs 493.30 crore

Net profit of Paul Merchants rose 2058.11% to Rs 287.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 51.44% to Rs 493.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1015.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.493.301015.90-0.85-0.05-0.860.18-1.69-0.55287.4613.32

