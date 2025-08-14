Prime Focus reports consolidated net profit of Rs 61.85 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.72% to Rs 976.82 crore

Net profit of Prime Focus reported to Rs 61.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 119.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.72% to Rs 976.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 795.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.976.82795.9825.019.41297.42-22.45164.11-134.7761.85-119.36

